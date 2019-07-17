Reviewing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.40 N/A -0.39 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.29 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Risk and Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.69 and its 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 5.4%. Insiders held roughly 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 67.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.