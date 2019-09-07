Reviewing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.12 N/A -0.50 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 7.09 N/A -1.25 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 4.49 and it happens to be 349.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cerecor Inc.’s 1.96 beta is the reason why it is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cerecor Inc. has an average target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 258.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 55.2% respectively. 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Cerecor Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.