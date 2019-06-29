Reviewing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s results

We are comparing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 3.14 N/A -0.39 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 31.56 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Risk & Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.69. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s beta is 2.89 which is 189.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival BioTime Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. BioTime Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.6% of BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 25.87% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.