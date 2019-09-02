Reviewing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.20 N/A -0.50 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Risk and Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.49 beta, while its volatility is 349.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, which is potential 120.48% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.