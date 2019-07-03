Reviewing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.78 N/A -0.39 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 19 51.33 N/A -7.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Arvinas Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Arvinas Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. 25.87% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 61.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.