Reviewing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

This is a contrast between NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.20 N/A -0.50 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 36.6 and its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 16.8% respectively. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 55.2%. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.