Reviewing Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI)’s and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER)’s results

Both Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 25 2.86 N/A 1.84 14.56 Xperi Corporation 22 2.59 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and Xperi Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and Xperi Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Xperi Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Competitively, Xperi Corporation’s 76.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

5.5 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. Its rival Xperi Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Xperi Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.2% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. shares and 95.3% of Xperi Corporation shares. About 1.7% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Xperi Corporation has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. -3.08% -4.53% 10.49% 14.07% -4.43% 17.43% Xperi Corporation -3.18% -2.9% 5.41% 67.94% 11.64% 29.31%

For the past year Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Xperi Corporation.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.