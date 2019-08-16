Reviewing Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI)’s and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s results

We are comparing Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 26 3.30 N/A 1.62 17.95 United Microelectronics Corporation 2 0.00 N/A 0.04 58.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and United Microelectronics Corporation. United Microelectronics Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than United Microelectronics Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and United Microelectronics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 17.6% 14.5% United Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 1.4% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.05. In other hand, United Microelectronics Corporation has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. are 5.5 and 4.6. Competitively, United Microelectronics Corporation has 2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Microelectronics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and United Microelectronics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.6% and 5.9%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 1.11% 12.21% 6.06% 18.28% 4.35% 27.52% United Microelectronics Corporation -0.91% -3.96% 0.46% 16.58% -20.73% 21.79%

For the past year Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was more bullish than United Microelectronics Corporation.

Summary

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. beats United Microelectronics Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.