Reviewing Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI)’s and Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s results

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials businesses, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) and Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 26 3.35 N/A 1.84 14.56 Teradyne Inc. 43 4.58 N/A 2.28 20.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and Teradyne Inc. Teradyne Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Teradyne Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Teradyne Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.13 shows that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Teradyne Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.5 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Teradyne Inc. are 3.6 and 3.3 respectively. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teradyne Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.2% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Teradyne Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.7% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Teradyne Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. -3.08% -4.53% 10.49% 14.07% -4.43% 17.43% Teradyne Inc. -2.91% 6.49% 19.51% 31.47% 27.7% 49.11%

For the past year Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Teradyne Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Teradyne Inc. beats Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. This segment serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The companyÂ’s System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. Its Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robots for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, and LTE-A technologies; modular wireless test instruments for design verification test and production testing of wireless components; lab-in-a-box zSeries solution for design verification of RF power amplifier and smart device RF front end modules; and test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.