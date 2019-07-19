Reviewing Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY)’s and Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s results

This is a contrast between Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) and Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Home Furnishings & Fixtures and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova LifeStyle Inc. 1 0.30 N/A 0.19 3.66 Purple Innovation Inc. 6 1.17 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nova LifeStyle Inc. and Purple Innovation Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova LifeStyle Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 6.2% Purple Innovation Inc. 0.00% -672% -6.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nova LifeStyle Inc. are 7.2 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Purple Innovation Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Nova LifeStyle Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Purple Innovation Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nova LifeStyle Inc. and Purple Innovation Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.5% and 88.5%. Insiders held 0.3% of Nova LifeStyle Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.25% of Purple Innovation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nova LifeStyle Inc. -7% -30.69% -4.11% -44.44% -61.33% 52.11% Purple Innovation Inc. 5.58% 32.23% 18.43% 28.49% -32.71% 15.62%

For the past year Nova LifeStyle Inc. was more bullish than Purple Innovation Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nova LifeStyle Inc. beats Purple Innovation Inc.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. and its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company develops upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. It also offers sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.