Reviewing Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL)’s and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)’s results

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial Corp. 32 0.00 5.87M 2.18 15.87 Webster Financial Corporation 46 0.60 91.06M 4.09 12.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Norwood Financial Corp. and Webster Financial Corporation. Webster Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Norwood Financial Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Norwood Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Webster Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial Corp. 18,546,603.48% 11.3% 1.2% Webster Financial Corporation 195,912,220.31% 13% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Norwood Financial Corp.’s current beta is 0.31 and it happens to be 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Webster Financial Corporation has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Norwood Financial Corp. and Webster Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Webster Financial Corporation’s consensus target price is $62, while its potential upside is 29.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.3% of Norwood Financial Corp. shares and 93.2% of Webster Financial Corporation shares. 1.1% are Norwood Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Webster Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norwood Financial Corp. -0.09% -0.09% 6.82% 18.16% -6.43% 4.91% Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47%

For the past year Norwood Financial Corp. has stronger performance than Webster Financial Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Webster Financial Corporation beats Norwood Financial Corp.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.