Reviewing Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL)’s and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s results

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial Corp. 32 0.00 5.87M 2.18 15.87 AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 0.00 15.71M 0.45 9.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Norwood Financial Corp. and AmeriServ Financial Inc. AmeriServ Financial Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Norwood Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than AmeriServ Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Norwood Financial Corp. and AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial Corp. 18,558,330.70% 11.3% 1.2% AmeriServ Financial Inc. 377,616,998.77% 7.9% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Norwood Financial Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.31 beta. AmeriServ Financial Inc. on the other hand, has 0.31 beta which makes it 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Norwood Financial Corp. and AmeriServ Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.3% and 42.7% respectively. Norwood Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, AmeriServ Financial Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norwood Financial Corp. -0.09% -0.09% 6.82% 18.16% -6.43% 4.91% AmeriServ Financial Inc. -0.73% 0% -0.73% -0.96% -6.82% 1.74%

For the past year Norwood Financial Corp. has stronger performance than AmeriServ Financial Inc.

Summary

Norwood Financial Corp. beats on 9 of the 11 factors AmeriServ Financial Inc.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.