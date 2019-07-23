Reviewing Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)’s and Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)’s results

Both Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) and Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) compete on a level playing field in the Resorts & Casinos industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 53 1.69 N/A 4.36 13.01 Caesars Entertainment Corporation 9 0.96 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 15.3% 6% Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.83 beta indicates that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Caesars Entertainment Corporation is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. are 0.2 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Caesars Entertainment Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0 4 3 2.43

On the other hand, Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s potential upside is 3.29% and its consensus target price is $12.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.27% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. -1.06% -3.31% 7.97% 16.37% 10.33% 33.83% Caesars Entertainment Corporation 2.91% -2.13% -2.34% 7.87% -26.85% 35.2%

For the past year Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company. It offers itineraries to approximately 510 destinations worldwide. The company offers its products through independent travel agents, wholesalers, and tour operators. As of May 10, 2017, it operated a fleet of 25 ships with approximately 50,400 berths under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 12 casinos. It also operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. In addition, the company provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood, and The High Roller, a 550-foot observation wheel. Further, it operates an entertainment production studio in Las Vegas. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.