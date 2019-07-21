Reviewing NorthWestern Corporation (NWE)’s and NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s results

This is a contrast between NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) and NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Corporation 69 2.92 N/A 3.64 19.56 NRG Energy Inc. 39 0.98 N/A 0.95 37.80

Demonstrates NorthWestern Corporation and NRG Energy Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. NRG Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NorthWestern Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. NorthWestern Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than NRG Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) and NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Corporation 0.00% 9.4% 3.2% NRG Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

NorthWestern Corporation is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.36 beta. Competitively, NRG Energy Inc.’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NorthWestern Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, NRG Energy Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. NRG Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NorthWestern Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NorthWestern Corporation and NRG Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern Corporation 3 0 0 1.00 NRG Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

$62 is NorthWestern Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -13.40%. NRG Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48.4 consensus target price and a 37.73% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NRG Energy Inc. looks more robust than NorthWestern Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.8% of NorthWestern Corporation shares and 0% of NRG Energy Inc. shares. NorthWestern Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of NRG Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NorthWestern Corporation 2.5% 2.49% 9.53% 15.66% 33.22% 19.89% NRG Energy Inc. -2.62% -14.9% -15.42% -5.98% 3.48% -9.12%

For the past year NorthWestern Corporation had bullish trend while NRG Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NorthWestern Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors NRG Energy Inc.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas. It serves approximately 709,600 customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation. The company also offers retail energy, portable solar, and battery products home services; and various bundled products, which combine energy with protection products, energy efficiency, and renewable energy solutions, as well as other distributed and reliability products. It serves approximately 2.8 million mass recurring customers. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops solar and wind power projects; develops, constructs, and finances a range of solutions for utilities, schools, municipalities, and commercial markets; provides residential solar and electric vehicle services; and trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps, as well as oil and weather products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 85 fossil fuel and nuclear plants. Further, the company transacts and trades in fuel and transportation services; directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names; and provides steam, hot water, and chilled water, as well as electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.