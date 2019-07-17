Reviewing NorthWestern Corporation (NWE)’s and MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)’s results

NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) and MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) compete against each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Corporation 69 2.98 N/A 3.64 19.56 MGE Energy Inc. 67 4.57 N/A 2.55 27.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NorthWestern Corporation and MGE Energy Inc. MGE Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NorthWestern Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. NorthWestern Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NorthWestern Corporation and MGE Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Corporation 0.00% 9.4% 3.2% MGE Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.36 shows that NorthWestern Corporation is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, MGE Energy Inc. has beta of 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NorthWestern Corporation are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor MGE Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. MGE Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NorthWestern Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NorthWestern Corporation and MGE Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern Corporation 3 0 0 1.00 MGE Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NorthWestern Corporation has a consensus target price of $62, and a -14.89% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of NorthWestern Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.3% of MGE Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of NorthWestern Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.21% are MGE Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NorthWestern Corporation 2.5% 2.49% 9.53% 15.66% 33.22% 19.89% MGE Energy Inc. 4.4% 2.4% 7.38% 10.16% 21.08% 15.51%

For the past year NorthWestern Corporation was more bullish than MGE Energy Inc.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas. It serves approximately 709,600 customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal, natural gas, fuel oil, and renewable energy sources, as well as purchases power under short and long-term commitments. As of February 24, 2017, the company distributed electricity to 149,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin, including the City of Madison; and purchased and distributed natural gas to 154,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy, Inc. was founded in 1855 and is based in Madison, Wisconsin.