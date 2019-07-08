Reviewing Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX)’s and Its Peers results

As Steel & Iron company, Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Northwest Pipe Company has 86.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 49.11% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Northwest Pipe Company has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 19.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Northwest Pipe Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Pipe Company 0.00% 8.70% 7.50% Industry Average 5.61% 23.99% 6.76%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Northwest Pipe Company and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Pipe Company N/A 24 12.42 Industry Average 434.55M 7.75B 8.60

Northwest Pipe Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Northwest Pipe Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Pipe Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.33 1.50 2.52

The peers have a potential upside of 41.24%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Northwest Pipe Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northwest Pipe Company 8.69% 2.01% 3.98% 11.02% 26.66% 11.16% Industry Average 6.02% 11.80% 14.23% 14.09% 17.14% 13.20%

For the past year Northwest Pipe Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Northwest Pipe Company are 5.1 and 3.8. Competitively, Northwest Pipe Company’s peers have 2.83 and 1.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Northwest Pipe Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Northwest Pipe Company’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Pipe Company has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Northwest Pipe Company’s rivals’ beta is 1.51 which is 51.43% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Northwest Pipe Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Northwest Pipe Company’s peers beat Northwest Pipe Company on 4 of the 6 factors.