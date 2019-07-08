Reviewing Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX)’s and Its Peers results

As Steel & Iron company, Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Northwest Pipe Company has 86.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 49.11% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Northwest Pipe Company has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 19.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Northwest Pipe Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Northwest Pipe Company
|0.00%
|8.70%
|7.50%
|Industry Average
|5.61%
|23.99%
|6.76%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Northwest Pipe Company and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Northwest Pipe Company
|N/A
|24
|12.42
|Industry Average
|434.55M
|7.75B
|8.60
Northwest Pipe Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Northwest Pipe Company and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Northwest Pipe Company
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|2.00
|2.33
|1.50
|2.52
The peers have a potential upside of 41.24%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Northwest Pipe Company and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Northwest Pipe Company
|8.69%
|2.01%
|3.98%
|11.02%
|26.66%
|11.16%
|Industry Average
|6.02%
|11.80%
|14.23%
|14.09%
|17.14%
|13.20%
For the past year Northwest Pipe Company was less bullish than its rivals.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Northwest Pipe Company are 5.1 and 3.8. Competitively, Northwest Pipe Company’s peers have 2.83 and 1.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Northwest Pipe Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Northwest Pipe Company’s peers.
Volatility and Risk
Northwest Pipe Company has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Northwest Pipe Company’s rivals’ beta is 1.51 which is 51.43% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Northwest Pipe Company does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Northwest Pipe Company’s peers beat Northwest Pipe Company on 4 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.