Reviewing Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX)’s and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s results

We are contrasting Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Pipe Company 24 1.09 N/A 2.51 9.31 Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 9 0.00 N/A 0.95 9.30

Demonstrates Northwest Pipe Company and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has lower revenue and earnings than Northwest Pipe Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Northwest Pipe Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Pipe Company 0.00% 11.5% 9.7% Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 7.1% 5.1%

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Pipe Company has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s 19.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Northwest Pipe Company is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Northwest Pipe Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northwest Pipe Company and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 0.2% respectively. About 2.3% of Northwest Pipe Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 84.1% of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northwest Pipe Company -5.04% -10.26% -0.64% 3.78% 20.41% 0.3% Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 6.24% 9% -4.06% -12.28% -2.03% -8.26%

For the past year Northwest Pipe Company has 0.3% stronger performance while Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has -8.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Northwest Pipe Company beats on 11 of the 10 factors Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.