Reviewing Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN)’s and AmeriGas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU)’s results

Both Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) and AmeriGas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU) are Gas Utilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural Holding Company 67 2.83 N/A 2.37 30.12 AmeriGas Partners L.P. 33 1.13 N/A 1.19 28.49

AmeriGas Partners L.P. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Northwest Natural Holding Company. Northwest Natural Holding Company's presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than AmeriGas Partners L.P.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural Holding Company 0.00% 8.7% 2.1% AmeriGas Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.8% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.29 beta indicates that Northwest Natural Holding Company is 71.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AmeriGas Partners L.P. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Northwest Natural Holding Company is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, AmeriGas Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. AmeriGas Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Northwest Natural Holding Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50 AmeriGas Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Northwest Natural Holding Company's consensus price target is $69.5, while its potential downside is -2.29%. Competitively the consensus price target of AmeriGas Partners L.P. is $31, which is potential -8.69% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.2% of Northwest Natural Holding Company shares and 26.7% of AmeriGas Partners L.P. shares. 0.5% are Northwest Natural Holding Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 25.66% are AmeriGas Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northwest Natural Holding Company 0.21% 3.63% 7.24% 15.85% 11.07% 18.13% AmeriGas Partners L.P. 0.36% -3.09% -6.05% 11.85% -21.25% 33.91%

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. through its subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane, L.P., distributes propane and related equipment and supplies in the United States. It serves approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale, and motor fuel customers in 50 states through approximately 1,900 propane distribution locations. The companyÂ’s propane is used for home heating, water heating, and cooking purposes; to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas, and in other process applications; as a supplemental fuel and motor fuel; and for tobacco curing, chicken brooding, crop drying, and orchard heating applications. It also sells, installs, and services propane appliances, such as heating systems; and offers residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, and related services. The company markets propane and other services primarily under the AmeriGas, America's Propane Company, Heritage Propane, Relationships Matter, Metro Lawn, and ServiceMark names. AmeriGas Propane, Inc. serves as the general partner of the company. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1994 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.