Reviewing Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE)’s and Its Competitors results

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) is a company in the REIT – Office industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.79% of all REIT – Office’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.37% of all REIT – Office companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0.00% 6.00% 2.10% Industry Average 6.86% 9.23% 2.36%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Realty Europe Corp. N/A 17 4.16 Industry Average 51.59M 751.81M 98.25

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.50 2.25

As a group, REIT – Office companies have a potential upside of 14.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0.35% -1.71% -1.66% 4.24% 21.47% 18.29% Industry Average 1.67% 2.88% 6.73% 9.55% 12.38% 18.37%

For the past year Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.18. Competitively, Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s peers’ beta is 0.89 which is 11.05% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.