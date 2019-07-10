Reviewing Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE)’s and Its Competitors results

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) is a company in the REIT – Office industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
76% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.79% of all REIT – Office’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.37% of all REIT – Office companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|0.00%
|6.00%
|2.10%
|Industry Average
|6.86%
|9.23%
|2.36%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|N/A
|17
|4.16
|Industry Average
|51.59M
|751.81M
|98.25
Northstar Realty Europe Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.50
|1.50
|2.25
As a group, REIT – Office companies have a potential upside of 14.87%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|0.35%
|-1.71%
|-1.66%
|4.24%
|21.47%
|18.29%
|Industry Average
|1.67%
|2.88%
|6.73%
|9.55%
|12.38%
|18.37%
For the past year Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Volatility & Risk
Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.18. Competitively, Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s peers’ beta is 0.89 which is 11.05% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Northstar Realty Europe Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.
