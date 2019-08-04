Reviewing Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE)’s and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA)’s results

Both Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Office industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 17 8.07 N/A 4.37 3.89 City Office REIT Inc. 25 3.44 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and City Office REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and City Office REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% City Office REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of City Office REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0% 3.34% -4.12% 2.78% 27.25% 16.92% City Office REIT Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. beats City Office REIT Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.