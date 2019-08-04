Reviewing Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE)’s and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA)’s results

Both Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) and City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Office industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|17
|8.07
|N/A
|4.37
|3.89
|City Office REIT Inc.
|25
|3.44
|N/A
|-0.46
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and City Office REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and City Office REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|City Office REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 77.7% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of City Office REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|0%
|3.34%
|-4.12%
|2.78%
|27.25%
|16.92%
|City Office REIT Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Northstar Realty Europe Corp. beats City Office REIT Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.