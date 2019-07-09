Reviewing Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE)’s and Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s results

As REIT – Office companies, Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) and Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 17 8.08 N/A 4.13 4.16 Boston Properties Inc. 130 7.38 N/A 3.20 41.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Boston Properties Inc. Boston Properties Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Northstar Realty Europe Corp. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Boston Properties Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0.00% 6% 2.1% Boston Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Boston Properties Inc. has a 0.96 beta which is 4.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Boston Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Boston Properties Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Boston Properties Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $135.2 consensus target price and a 2.15% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northstar Realty Europe Corp. and Boston Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 99% respectively. Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Boston Properties Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0.35% -1.71% -1.66% 4.24% 21.47% 18.29% Boston Properties Inc. 2.54% -2.31% 0.13% 7.75% 9.35% 18.96%

For the past year Northstar Realty Europe Corp. was less bullish than Boston Properties Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Boston Properties Inc. beats Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.