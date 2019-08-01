Reviewing Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM)’s and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)’s results

Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp Inc. 35 2.71 N/A 2.83 12.50 American River Bankshares 13 3.36 N/A 0.80 16.27

Table 1 highlights Northrim BanCorp Inc. and American River Bankshares’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American River Bankshares has lower revenue and earnings than Northrim BanCorp Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Northrim BanCorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American River Bankshares, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Northrim BanCorp Inc. and American River Bankshares.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.4% American River Bankshares 0.00% 4.7% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.7 beta means Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, American River Bankshares’s beta is 0.2 which is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.1% of Northrim BanCorp Inc. shares and 52.9% of American River Bankshares shares. Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.1% of American River Bankshares shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northrim BanCorp Inc. -3.57% 4.24% -5.55% -6.23% -3.93% 7.7% American River Bankshares 1.33% 1.56% -6.36% -15.42% -17.2% -6.81%

For the past year Northrim BanCorp Inc. has 7.7% stronger performance while American River Bankshares has -6.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors American River Bankshares.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. The company also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and consumer loans comprising loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, it offers other services comprising consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, online statements, consumer and business debit cards, cash back rewards, personalized checks at account opening, telebanking, automated teller, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, wire transfers, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, merchant, cash management, and courier agency services, as well as insurance brokerage services, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of February 24, 2017, the company operated 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, as well as 15 mortgage origination offices. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.