Reviewing Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK)’s and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.48 N/A 0.76 20.54 Valley National Bancorp 10 3.67 N/A 0.96 11.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and Valley National Bancorp. Valley National Bancorp seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Valley National Bancorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 6% 0.9% Valley National Bancorp 0.00% 7.9% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has a beta of 0.54 and its 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Valley National Bancorp’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and Valley National Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 58.5% and 62.9% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Valley National Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) -2.43% 0% 4.33% 8.91% -3.28% 15.5% Valley National Bancorp 1.36% 3.05% 8.67% 7.2% -5.34% 25.68%

For the past year Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s stock price has smaller growth than Valley National Bancorp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) beats Valley National Bancorp.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities, such as fixed rate investments, federal funds, and interest-bearing deposits with banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance; and health care equipment and other commercial equipment leases, as well as general aviation aircraft loans and commercial equipment leases, and real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 209 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.