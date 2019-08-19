Reviewing Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK)’s and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)’s results

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.51 N/A 0.76 20.54 Two River Bancorp 15 3.96 N/A 1.55 9.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and Two River Bancorp. Two River Bancorp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 6% 0.9% Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.54. From a competition point of view, Two River Bancorp has a 0.38 beta which is 62.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.5% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) shares and 25% of Two River Bancorp shares. About 2.3% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.4% of Two River Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) -2.43% 0% 4.33% 8.91% -3.28% 15.5% Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88%

For the past year Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) had bullish trend while Two River Bancorp had bearish trend.

Summary

Two River Bancorp beats Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) on 6 of the 9 factors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.