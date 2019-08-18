Reviewing Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK)’s and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.51 N/A 0.76 20.54 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.21 N/A 0.63 12.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY. TrustCo Bank Corp NY appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 6% 0.9% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.7% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.54 beta. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.5% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) shares and 66% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) -2.43% 0% 4.33% 8.91% -3.28% 15.5% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1% 1.5% 2.02% 3.98% -10.5% 18.08%

For the past year Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has weaker performance than TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.