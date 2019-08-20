Reviewing Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK)’s and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s results

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Northeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.49 N/A 0.76 20.54 Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.15 N/A 1.33 13.12

Table 1 highlights Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Horizon Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Horizon Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 6% 0.9% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.54 beta. In other hand, Horizon Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.5% and 49.1% respectively. 2.3% are Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) -2.43% 0% 4.33% 8.91% -3.28% 15.5% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 4.94% 5.64% 6.54% 8.47% -17.79% 10.39%

For the past year Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.