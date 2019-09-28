Reviewing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s results

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 91 -5.83 211.89M 6.52 15.04 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 5 -3.17 101.21M 0.21 29.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Northern Trust Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc. WisdomTree Investments Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Northern Trust Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Northern Trust Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 233,693,614.21% 15.6% 1.1% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1,927,809,523.81% 10.1% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Northern Trust Corporation’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s beta is 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Northern Trust Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Northern Trust Corporation is $103.67, with potential upside of 11.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Northern Trust Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 74.6%. About 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.