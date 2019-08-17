Reviewing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)’s results

This is a contrast between Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.13
|N/A
|6.52
|15.04
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|21.28
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Northern Trust Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Northern Trust Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 has Northern Trust Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.1%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Northern Trust Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|2
|2
|2.40
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Northern Trust Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 21.61% and an $105.8 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares. 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-1.47%
|6.93%
|0.45%
|9.58%
|-10.92%
|17.24%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
On 8 of the 10 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.