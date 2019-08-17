Reviewing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)’s results

This is a contrast between Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.13 N/A 6.52 15.04 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.28 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Northern Trust Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Northern Trust Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northern Trust Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Northern Trust Corporation and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 2 2 2.40 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

Northern Trust Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 21.61% and an $105.8 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares. 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.