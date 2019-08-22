Reviewing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s results

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.14 N/A 6.52 15.04 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Northern Trust Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Northern Trust Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Northern Trust Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Northern Trust Corporation’s average target price is $106, while its potential upside is 21.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northern Trust Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 43.22% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has stronger performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.