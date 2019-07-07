Reviewing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 91 3.43 N/A 6.45 14.61 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.24 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Northern Trust Corporation and Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Northern Trust Corporation and Great Elm Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 5 2 2.25 Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Northern Trust Corporation has a consensus target price of $106.6, and a 13.50% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.5% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74% Great Elm Capital Corporation 2.51% 2.88% 3.5% 9.07% -6.1% 9.3%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.