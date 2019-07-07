Reviewing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Northern Trust Corporation
|91
|3.43
|N/A
|6.45
|14.61
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.24
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Northern Trust Corporation and Great Elm Capital Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.2%
|1.1%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Northern Trust Corporation and Great Elm Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|5
|2
|2.25
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Northern Trust Corporation has a consensus target price of $106.6, and a 13.50% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 80.5% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-2.7%
|0.21%
|2.48%
|-3.78%
|-13.25%
|12.74%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|2.51%
|2.88%
|3.5%
|9.07%
|-6.1%
|9.3%
For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Great Elm Capital Corporation.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.
