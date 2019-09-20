Reviewing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.45 N/A 6.52 15.04 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 30 1.57 N/A 0.10 279.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Northern Trust Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Northern Trust Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Northern Trust Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Northern Trust Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Northern Trust Corporation’s average price target is $103.67, while its potential upside is 8.24%. Meanwhile, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s average price target is $37.5, while its potential upside is 58.90%. The data provided earlier shows that Focus Financial Partners Inc. appears more favorable than Northern Trust Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.