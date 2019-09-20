Reviewing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s results

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.38 N/A 6.52 15.04 Evercore Inc. 87 1.58 N/A 8.17 10.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Northern Trust Corporation and Evercore Inc. Evercore Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Northern Trust Corporation is presently more expensive than Evercore Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Volatility & Risk

Northern Trust Corporation has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Evercore Inc. has beta of 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Northern Trust Corporation and Evercore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Northern Trust Corporation is $103.67, with potential upside of 9.97%. Meanwhile, Evercore Inc.’s average price target is $89, while its potential upside is 5.15%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Northern Trust Corporation is looking more favorable than Evercore Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 94.7% of Evercore Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Evercore Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.