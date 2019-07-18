Reviewing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)’s and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 91 3.33 N/A 6.45 14.61 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 22.41 N/A 0.04 109.49

Demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and ATIF Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. ATIF Holdings Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Northern Trust Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Northern Trust Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of ATIF Holdings Limited, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Northern Trust Corporation and ATIF Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Northern Trust Corporation and ATIF Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.87% for Northern Trust Corporation with consensus target price of $106.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Northern Trust Corporation and ATIF Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74% ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has 12.74% stronger performance while ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors ATIF Holdings Limited.