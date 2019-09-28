Reviewing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP)’s and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s results

Both Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 25 0.00 211.89M 6.61 3.83 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 18 0.37 251.27M 2.03 10.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Northern Trust Corporation and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Northern Trust Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 833,884,297.52% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 1,402,959,240.65% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Northern Trust Corporation and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is $23, which is potential 29.50% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has 9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation was less bullish than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.