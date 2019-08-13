Reviewing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP)’s and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s results

We are comparing Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.18 N/A 6.61 3.83 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.38 N/A 0.48 21.25

In table 1 we can see Northern Trust Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Northern Trust Corporation is currently more affordable than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Northern Trust Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northern Trust Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.92% and 10.68% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has stronger performance than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.