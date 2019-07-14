Reviewing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP)’s and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s results

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.34 N/A 6.55 3.91 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.80 N/A 1.22 14.54

In table 1 we can see Northern Trust Corporation and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Northern Trust Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Golub Capital BDC Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Northern Trust Corporation and Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.92% and 41.94% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation 0.27% -0.35% -1.69% 0.71% -2.92% 3.1% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation was less bullish than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.