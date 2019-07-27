Reviewing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP)’s and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s results

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.62 N/A 6.55 3.91 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.57 N/A 2.73 3.85

Demonstrates Northern Trust Corporation and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Northern Trust Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation 0.27% -0.35% -1.69% 0.71% -2.92% 3.1% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has 3.1% stronger performance while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.