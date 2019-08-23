Reviewing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP)’s and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.13 N/A 6.61 3.83 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.87 N/A 0.65 20.03

In table 1 we can see Northern Trust Corporation and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Northern Trust Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Northern Trust Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation has weaker performance than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.