Reviewing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

Since Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.56 N/A 6.61 3.83 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.36 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Northern Trust Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Northern Trust Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northern Trust Corporation and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.