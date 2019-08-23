Reviewing Northern Trust Corporation (NTRSP)’s and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s results

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.14 N/A 6.61 3.83 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 97 1.64 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Northern Trust Corporation and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

Northern Trust Corporation and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $101.5 consensus price target and a 35.99% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation shares and 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Northern Trust Corporation had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.