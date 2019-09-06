Reviewing Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)’s and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s results

Both Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International Corporation 13 1.85 N/A 0.69 16.50 Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 1 15.42 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Northern Technologies International Corporation and Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -126.9% -75.8%

Risk and Volatility

Northern Technologies International Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s 3.2 beta is the reason why it is 220.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Northern Technologies International Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Northern Technologies International Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Northern Technologies International Corporation and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.3% and 7.4%. Insiders owned 16.74% of Northern Technologies International Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Technologies International Corporation 1.07% -4.96% -15.67% -25.19% -42.38% -23.62% Yield10 Bioscience Inc. -7.29% -13.65% -24.3% -18.31% -32.92% -0.59%

For the past year Northern Technologies International Corporation was more bearish than Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Northern Technologies International Corporation beats Yield10 Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States. It is developing various yield traits using proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.