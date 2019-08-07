Reviewing Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)’s and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)’s results

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International Corporation 13 1.65 N/A 0.69 16.50 Westlake Chemical Corporation 69 0.95 N/A 5.97 11.31

In table 1 we can see Northern Technologies International Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Westlake Chemical Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Northern Technologies International Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Northern Technologies International Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Westlake Chemical Corporation 0.00% 14% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Northern Technologies International Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Northern Technologies International Corporation. Its rival Westlake Chemical Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Northern Technologies International Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Northern Technologies International Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Westlake Chemical Corporation’s average target price is $75.2, while its potential upside is 19.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.3% of Northern Technologies International Corporation shares and 29.4% of Westlake Chemical Corporation shares. Northern Technologies International Corporation’s share held by insiders are 16.74%. Competitively, Westlake Chemical Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Technologies International Corporation 1.07% -4.96% -15.67% -25.19% -42.38% -23.62% Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12%

For the past year Northern Technologies International Corporation had bearish trend while Westlake Chemical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Westlake Chemical Corporation beats Northern Technologies International Corporation.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.