Reviewing Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)’s and Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) and Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International Corporation 13 1.75 N/A 0.69 16.50 Gulf Resources Inc. 1 102.72 N/A -1.45 0.00

Demonstrates Northern Technologies International Corporation and Gulf Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Gulf Resources Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -20.6%

Volatility and Risk

Northern Technologies International Corporation has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Gulf Resources Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Northern Technologies International Corporation are 4.8 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Gulf Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.9 and its Quick Ratio is 34.9. Gulf Resources Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Northern Technologies International Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.3% of Northern Technologies International Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.8% of Gulf Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 16.74% of Northern Technologies International Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Gulf Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Technologies International Corporation 1.07% -4.96% -15.67% -25.19% -42.38% -23.62% Gulf Resources Inc. -3.52% -7.28% -29.91% -20.53% -33.08% 14.12%

For the past year Northern Technologies International Corporation has -23.62% weaker performance while Gulf Resources Inc. has 14.12% stronger performance.

Summary

Northern Technologies International Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gulf Resources Inc.