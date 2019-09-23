Reviewing Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)’s and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV)’s results

We are comparing Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) and Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 2 1.63 N/A -0.15 0.00 Ensco Rowan plc 12 0.00 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. and Ensco Rowan plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Northern Oil and Gas Inc. and Ensco Rowan plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 22.2% 2.8% Ensco Rowan plc 0.00% -8.4% -4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Ensco Rowan plc’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ensco Rowan plc is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Ensco Rowan plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. and Ensco Rowan plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ensco Rowan plc 1 1 2 2.50

Competitively Ensco Rowan plc has an average target price of $12.88, with potential upside of 55.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.4% of Ensco Rowan plc are owned by institutional investors. About 7.7% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Ensco Rowan plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Oil and Gas Inc. -1.22% -22.49% -34.68% -37.93% -52.63% -28.32% Ensco Rowan plc 2.73% -3.05% -40.8% -54.46% -70.8% -41.92%

For the past year Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has stronger performance than Ensco Rowan plc

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. beats Ensco Rowan plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 3,262 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 75.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.