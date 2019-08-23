Reviewing Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)’s and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)’s results

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.44 N/A 1.00 4.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and SRC Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.9% -12.3% SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.45 beta means Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s volatility is 45.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. SRC Energy Inc.’s 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, SRC Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SRC Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares and 0% of SRC Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 37.4% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of SRC Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22% SRC Energy Inc. 1.49% -19.05% -31.54% -21.08% -64.18% -13.19%

For the past year Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. had bullish trend while SRC Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors SRC Energy Inc. beats Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.