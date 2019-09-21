Reviewing Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)’s and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)’s results

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.9% -12.3% SilverCrest Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and SilverCrest Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 0% respectively. About 37.4% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22% SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86%

For the past year Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has weaker performance than SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors SilverCrest Metals Inc. beats Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.