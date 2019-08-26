Reviewing Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)’s and Its Peers results

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has 17.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has 37.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.90% -12.30% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.57 2.49

The peers have a potential upside of 109.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.45 shows that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s competitors’ beta is 1.41 which is 40.52% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.