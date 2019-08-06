Reviewing Northeast Bank (NBN)’s and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank 21 2.75 N/A 2.06 10.64 M&T Bank Corporation 167 3.46 N/A 12.87 12.76

Demonstrates Northeast Bank and M&T Bank Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. M&T Bank Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bank. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Northeast Bank’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of M&T Bank Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.08 beta means Northeast Bank’s volatility is 8.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. M&T Bank Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.04 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Northeast Bank and M&T Bank Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0.00 M&T Bank Corporation 0 5 2 2.29

Competitively the consensus price target of M&T Bank Corporation is $175.88, which is potential 13.65% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Northeast Bank and M&T Bank Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.3% and 85.2%. 9.74% are Northeast Bank’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northeast Bank 3.98% 3.25% 1.76% 11.7% 6.3% 31.2% M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76%

For the past year Northeast Bank’s stock price has bigger growth than M&T Bank Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors M&T Bank Corporation beats Northeast Bank.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company provides telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card and ATM services. It operates 10 full-service bank branches and 2 loan production offices located in western and south-central Maine and southern New Hampshire. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.