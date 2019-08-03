Reviewing North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT)’s and MVC Capital Inc. (NYSE:MVC)’s results

This is a contrast between North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) and MVC Capital Inc. (NYSE:MVC) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Investments and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North European Oil Royalty Trust 7 8.62 N/A 0.78 9.25 MVC Capital Inc. 9 6.03 N/A 0.26 36.25

Table 1 highlights North European Oil Royalty Trust and MVC Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MVC Capital Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than North European Oil Royalty Trust. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than MVC Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of North European Oil Royalty Trust and MVC Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North European Oil Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 377.9% MVC Capital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

North European Oil Royalty Trust and MVC Capital Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score North European Oil Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 MVC Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively MVC Capital Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 18.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both North European Oil Royalty Trust and MVC Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.4% and 59.08% respectively. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.45%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.84% of MVC Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North European Oil Royalty Trust -2.18% 1.56% 3.61% 10.46% -9.57% 23.79% MVC Capital Inc. -0.31% 3.01% 5.05% 8.26% 1.59% 16.57%

For the past year North European Oil Royalty Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than MVC Capital Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors North European Oil Royalty Trust beats MVC Capital Inc.

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.