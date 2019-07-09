Reviewing North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA)’s and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s results

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.38 31.59 USA Compression Partners LP 16 2.56 N/A -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see North American Construction Group Ltd. and USA Compression Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 10% 3.2% USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8%

Volatility & Risk

North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, USA Compression Partners LP has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of North American Construction Group Ltd. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, USA Compression Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1. USA Compression Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. and USA Compression Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 USA Compression Partners LP 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, USA Compression Partners LP’s potential upside is 3.22% and its consensus price target is $18.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of North American Construction Group Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38% of USA Compression Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. North American Construction Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of USA Compression Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North American Construction Group Ltd. 1.25% -0.25% 18.81% 21.06% 81.04% 36.29% USA Compression Partners LP 5.1% 5.6% 19.07% 22.02% -5.14% 36.59%

For the past year North American Construction Group Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than USA Compression Partners LP.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors USA Compression Partners LP beats North American Construction Group Ltd.